AIS: An inclusive version of 26AS or something more?

Every taxpayer by now would be familiar with Form 26AS, which primarily contains TDS/TCS, tax payment data for a particular taxpayer. Over the years, Form 26AS was reformed to include more details like refund and interest on refund, high-value transactions, etc. In order to promote transparency and simplifying the tax filing process, CBDT has amended Section 285BB of the Income Tax Act, 1961, read with Rule 114-I of the Income Tax Rules, 1962. The income tax department has thus introduced the new Annual Information System (AIS), which will provide a comprehensive profile of the taxpayer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}