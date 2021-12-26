AIS can put an end to all bogus HRA exemption claims

All that Suman has to do is to make a disclosure to the employer that she wants to claim HRA exemption by submitting rent receipts. She is also required to submit the rent agreement for the house that has been rented. As per the income tax rules, in case the monthly rent exceeds ₹8,000, the PAN of the landlord must be submitted to the employer. Suman pays ₹10,000 per month to Aruna, her landlord. She asks Aruna for a copy of her PAN card and submits it to her employer. Her employer collects similar information from all the employees who claim HRA exemption where the rent exceeds ₹8,000 per month. The employer then files a return of TDS deducted on salary by filing Form 24Q where each of these PAN numbers of landlords are reported, in cases where HRA exemption has been allowed.