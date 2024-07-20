Why you shouldn't rely on AIS for reporting stocks, MFs, derivatives in your ITR
Summary
- Almost all transactions, including F&O and intraday trades, have still not found place in AIS
- Details of dividend and interest income are mostly inaccurate in the statement
The Annual Information Statement (AIS), introduced by the Income Tax Department in 2021, aims to simplify Income Tax Return (ITR) filing by providing a comprehensive record of taxpayers' financial transactions. It’s more comprehensive than Form 26AS with details about most of the digital financial transactions done in the relevant financial year.