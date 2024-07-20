Why you shouldn't rely on AIS for reporting stocks, MFs, derivatives in your ITR

Markets follow T+1 and T+2 settlement cycles for stocks and MF redemptions, respectively. Due to this, for equity assets sold during the year, the broker or asset management company (AMC) will report the price on the day of the sale, whereas NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) will report the share price or NAV as on the next or second day after it is sold. This leads to a mismatch in the broker’s or capital gains statement and the entries in the AIS. It is advised that taxpayers rely on the statements given by the broker or the capital gains statement for reporting.