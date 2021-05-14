Akshaya Tritiya, considered to be an auspicious day by many communities in India, is on May 14 this year. The word 'Akshaya' means endless or forever, while ‘Tritiya’ represents the third day of the lunar cycle. Many people look forward to buying gold on this auspicious day, believing it will bring good luck.

Traditionally, people purchase gold in the form of jewellery, bars or coins. However, with lockdown imposed in many states in India, buying digital gold is the most convenient way of investing in gold. Digital gold is a safe solution for investors, as it can be bought and stored safely online, kept secure in vaults while enjoying the multitude of benefits associated with physical gold.

Investing demand for digital gold has gone up in recent times, as it was one of the best performing asset classes in the past year. Gold has always been the investment of choice, and digital gold makes the entire process more transparent and seamless.

The Upstox Digital Gold platform enables customers to buy 24-karat digital gold of 99.9% purity at live market rates, starting at just ₹1. Once purchased, investors can view the digital gold in their portfolios and sell/redeem the gold at their convenience. Digital gold offered by Upstox is securely stored in vaults. Upstox has partnered with #Augmont, an integrated precious metals management company that empowers customers to begin investing in Digital Gold seamlessly, starting at just ₹1.

How to buy Digital Gold on Upstox?

Download the Upstox app and open an account.

Go to the ‘Invest’ section on the app.

Enter the amount of gold you wish to buy in grams or rupees.

Choose the payment method (UPI or Net Banking).

Digital Gold will be instantly credited to your portfolio.

Investors looking to add gold to their portfolio can consider buying Digital Gold for the host of benefits it provides. Today, technologically savvy investors are looking for a smart and efficient way to store wealth, and buying Digital Gold on Upstox helps one do just that.

















Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.