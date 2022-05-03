Akshaya Tritiya 2022: A look at the gold buying options

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: A look at the gold buying options2 min read . 06:11 AM IST
Gold price in India is showing an uptick. Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for any new beginning, from shopping to marriage. It is celebrated as a day when people purchase gold. So, let's take a look at the gold buying options in India, this Akshaya Tritiya.
Physical gold
Physical gold is the most popular way of owning gold, either in the form of jewellery or gold coins.
Sovereign gold bonds
Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are the perfect alternative to investment in physical gold. With these bonds, you can enjoy capital appreciation and also earn interest every year. These bonds, issued by the Government of India, also eliminate several risks associated with physical gold.
Gold ETFs
Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) invest in gold of 99.50% purity. Gold ETFs are linked to the price of gold. Each unit of a gold ETF is pegged to a certain value of gold.
An increasing number of people are also buying sovereign gold bonds and gold ETF, both available in paper form.
Gold mutual funds
Gold mutual funds are commodity mutual funds that invest directly or indirectly in gold. Investors can invest in gold through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Investment in Gold ETFs vs Gold Futures
Vijay Singhania, Chairman, TradeSmart explains the difference between Gold ETFs and Gold Futures
Meanwhile, India's demand for the yellow metal declined sharply in the January-March quarter by 18 per cent to 135.5 tonnes, according to World Gold Council (WGC).
As per the report, the demand for gold was down 26 per cent to 94.2 tonnes on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.