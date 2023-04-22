Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Can gold price continue to glitter amid US Fed rate hike buzz?2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 06:31 AM IST
- Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Jewellers are expecting a 20 per cent decline in gold sales in volume terms
The recent surge in gold prices, which is sustaining over ₹60,000 per 10 grams, is likely to dampen consumer demand this Akshaya Tritiya. Currently, the retail gold price in the domestic market is around ₹62,000 per 10 grams level.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×