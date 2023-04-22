“Though a major gold buying festival, this year Akshaya Tritiya faces lifetime high prices of gold and a lukewarm response from consumers over the last few weeks. We could see gold accumulation and small ticket purchases through digital gold buying platforms see faster growth, reinforcing the urgent need for a regulatory framework for these. Recent tax changes have put gold funds at a tax disadvantage which could offer an unintended advantage to digital gold buying. However, given the strong cultural connect, any short-term softening of price could mean an Akshaya Tritiya surprise for jewelry demand," said Somasundaram PR.