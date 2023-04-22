Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Is it wise to invest in gold, silver today — explained4 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 06:52 AM IST
- Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Gold price has ascended 1000% in last two decades whereas silver has delivered near 900% return to its investors in this time
Akshaya Tritiya 2023 is getting celebrated across nation today. Buying gold or silver on this day is considered auspicious and for years, Indians have been following this ritual. However, from investment perspective, if we look at the return given by both gold and silver in long term, the ritual looks an attractive investment option for a long term investor.
