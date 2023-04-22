Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Is it wise to invest in gold, silver today — explained

On factors that fueled gold and silver prices in last one year, Naveen Mathur, Director — Commodities and Currencies at Anand Rathi said, "Recessionary fears, Central Bank buying & Dollar weakness are the major factors that could enhance returns till next Akshaya Tritiya, whereas gold is still expected to average in the range of Rs. 59,000 – 60,000 / 10 gm over & above Rs. 51,058 / 10 gm average on MCX seen in 2022 providing 16 -20 % returns amid its safe haven appeal. Meanwhile expectations remain for Gold to trade in the range of $ 1870 - 2190 on Comex (CMP $1985/ounce) for 2023. On MCX we might expect prices to remain volatile over the remaining period as may likely test Rs. 64,500 – 65,000 per 10 gm on the higher side in futures contract ahead of next Akshaya Tritiya."