Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 5 things to buy on this auspicious day
Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day for new beginnings, investments, and weddings, believed to bring prosperity. Traditionally, people buy gold, perform religious ceremonies, and make charitable donations
Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for new beginnings, investments, and weddings. The word "Akshaya" means "eternal" or "never diminishing" in Sanskrit, and it is believed that any venture initiated on this day will bring prosperity and good fortune. Traditionally, people buy gold, conduct religious ceremonies, and make charitable donations on Akshaya Tritiya. Traditionally, people buy gold, conduct religious ceremonies, and make charitable donations on Akshaya Tritiya. So, let's take a look at things to buy this Akha Teej ( Akshaya Tritiya 2024)