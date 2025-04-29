Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Why do people buy gold on this day? Why is it auspicious? Date, mahurat and more

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: The Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, is being celebrated tomorrow on April 30, this year. The belief is that Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious and brings success and good luck.

Thus many choose to buy gold to welcome wealth and prosperity in their lives on this day. It is also believed that the gold bought on Akshaya Tritiya, will only appreciate in value and never diminish.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, Time, Mahurat Akshaya Tritiya falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. Akshaya Tritiya falling on a Rohini Nakshatra day with Wednesday considered very auspicious.

According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya is on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 05:41 AM to 12:18 PM

Duration - 06 Hours 37 Mins

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 05:31 PM on Apr 29, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 02:12 PM on Apr 30, 2025

What is the Significant of Akshaya Tritiya? Why is it auspicious? The day of Akshaya Tritiya is ruled by Lord Vishnu who is the preserver god in the Hindu Trinity. According to Hindu mythology Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya day.

Usually Akshaya Tritiya and Parashurama Jayanti, birthday anniversary of 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, falls on the same day but depending on staring time of Tritiya Tithi Parashurama Jayanti might fall one day before Akshaya Tritiya day.

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with enthusiasm, vigour and fervour and holds great religious significance in the Hindu religion. The term ‘Akshaya’ implies eternal, which remains forever, while ‘Tritiya’ means the third day of Shukla Paksha. As per popular belief, performing auspicious activities on this day is associated with lifelong prosperity.

On this day, people start new business ventures, jobs, and griha pravesh (housewarming) while marking the day with religious activities. The occasion is considered auspicious for purchasing gold, silver and ornaments. The purchase of these precious metals is believed to bring success, good fortune and prosperity in life.

On this day, people offer prayers to the deities, decorate temples, and hold special pujas. Devotees worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Laxmi, the Goddess of abundance and prosperity. Charity and donation mark the day, as some people even set up food stalls to feed the poor and the needy.

Why do People Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya? The term "Akshaya", which means "never decreasing, "signifies new beginnings such as starting a new business, marriage, investment, or farming. In India, people often buy gold as an investment, symbolising perpetual prosperity and abundance.

It is considered highly auspicious in Hindu culture to buy gold and jewellery on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Gold is a symbol of eternal wealth, purity, and auspiciousness. Thus, as per popular belief, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya will bring prosperity to the household.

People believe that the cosmic energies of the universe align in a way that attracts positive results. Thus, any new investments or purchases made on this day are likely to yield positive results.

Should You Invest in Gold This Akshaya Tritiya? According to Tapan Patel, gold investment offers various options such as purchasing jewellery, coins, bars,exchange-traded funds (ETFs), gold funds, sovereign gold bond schemes, and Digi-Gold. Investors may explore different investment themes available in the market.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya On April 29 - Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:31 PM to 05:41 AM, Apr 30

Duration - 12 Hours 11 Mins

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 08:16 PM to 09:37 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 10:57 PM to 03:00 AM, Apr 30

On April 30 - Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:41 AM to 02:12 PM

Duration - 08 Hours 30 Mins

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 10:39 AM to 12:18 PM