Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Should you pre-book gold and silver jewellery? Prices, risks and 5 smart rules to follow

Near-record-high prices are reshaping gold and silver buying decisions for Akshaya Tritiya this year. While pre-booking ensures price protection, it carries risks, making cost evaluation and smarter investment choices essential for aspiring buyers before locking in on any offers. 

Shivam Shukla
Published14 Apr 2026, 05:17 PM IST
Are you planning to pre-book gold or silver this Akshaya Tritiya? Check prices, risks and important tips first. (Photographed by Hemant Mishra/ Mint)
Are you planning to pre-book gold or silver this Akshaya Tritiya? Check prices, risks and important tips first. (Photographed by Hemant Mishra/ Mint)

What was once considered a ritual of prosperity and good fortune is now a test of financial wisdom. Akshaya Tritiya on 19 April is pushing buyers to ponder ideas beyond tradition and to focus on pricing, timing, and long-term value, as gold and silver both continue to hover near record highs.

The record prices are a consequence of ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, along with other national challenges the country is currently confronting. In this environment, where both gold and silver are hitting record highs, a natural question arises: Will it be a prudent call to pre-book gold and silver jewellery ahead of Akshaya Tritiya? Will prices rise as we approach the auspicious date? What should investors do?

Sumit Sharma, Founder, Radian Finserv, opines, “Pre-booking gold and silver jewellery ahead of Akshaya Tritiya helps lock in prices amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility, offering both price protection and better purchase planning. However, with markets remaining unpredictable, prices could soften closer to the festival, and early commitment may impact liquidity. A balanced approach between price certainty and flexibility is key in the current environment.”

Also Read | Silver crash alert! White metal cracks ₹2 lakh from peak: What should you do?

Furthermore, adding to the evolving trend, Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO, Tide India, says: "Today, Akshay Tritiya has evolved from being just a tradition to becoming a meaningful investment opportunity. Beyond physical gold, digital gold and silver platforms are gaining traction, offering flexibility to invest in smaller denominations, assured purity, and liquidity, enabling consumers and small businesses to turn festive spending into smarter financial decisions. Increasingly, their focus is shifting towards these investment opportunities, with a growing preference towards digital gold and silver as part of their long-term business financial planning.”

Gold24K · per 10g
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View Gold Rate
Silverper Kg
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Gold and silver prices on 14 April

Gold prices in the country are currently hovering around record highs, as shown in the table below:

Commodity

Purity

Price (INR)

Unit

Gold24K 1,52,210per 10 grams
Gold22K 1,39,526per 10 grams
Silver999 Fine 2,41,460per kg

It is a given that prices have dropped from peak levels; however, they remain historically elevated and strong. This makes pre-booking decisions extremely difficult and sensitive to market volatility and accurate timing.

5 things to keep in mind before booking gold & silver jewellery this Akshaya Tritiya

  1. Don’t blindly trust price-lock schemes: Offers are designed to make individuals buy products and services, and not all of them are designed in a way to protect you on the downside. Make sure that you don’t overpay for the procuring gold and silver, and invest only when rates fall.
  2. Calculate the real cost, not just the gold price: You should not just fall for the rough cost price of gold and silver. In fact, take into account other factors such as making charges, GST, and design premiums, which can cumulatively raise jewellery prices even further. It is the final bill that matters, so be careful about it and decide accordingly.
  3. Choose BIS-hallmarked jewellery only: When you choose BIS-hallmarked jewellery, you receive a purity certification and a clear bill, which safeguard both the resale value and quality of purchase. These basics should be non-negotiable for you at all costs.
  4. Read cancellation terms carefully: Many scheme offers lock your advance or impose fines and deductions if you withdraw your funds. This reduces much-needed flexibility in the current volatile market. So it is imperative to understand the terms of the agreement before opting for any such offers or schemes.
  5. Think beyond jewellery as an investment: If your objective is to only invest on the auspicious occasion, then you can also look towards other asset classes such as digital gold, gold ETFs, silver ETFs, mutual funds, direct equities or fixed deposits in accordance with your risk-taking potential and long-term targets.

As festive sentiment meets financial awareness, the smarter move this Akshaya Tritiya is not just to buy gold or silver, but to do so professionally based on sound investment principles.

Also Read | Can gold, silver rates crash by another 10% if crude oil prices surge to$120/bbl

Before you decide on any particular investment scheme or product, it is prudent to take time out, sit down with a certified financial advisor, and discuss your current financial health and long-term economic targets, so you can plan your investments with professional guidance and make your money work for your well-being.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

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