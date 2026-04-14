Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Should you pre-book gold and silver jewellery? Prices, risks and 5 smart rules to follow

What was once considered a ritual of prosperity and good fortune is now a test of financial wisdom. Akshaya Tritiya on 19 April is pushing buyers to ponder ideas beyond tradition and to focus on pricing, timing, and long-term value, as gold and silver both continue to hover near record highs.
The record prices are a consequence of ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, along with other national challenges the country is currently confronting. In this environment, where both gold and silver are hitting record highs, a natural question arises: Will it be a prudent call to pre-book gold and silver jewellery ahead of Akshaya Tritiya? Will prices rise as we approach the auspicious date? What should investors do?
Sumit Sharma, Founder, Radian Finserv, opines, “Pre-booking gold and silver jewellery ahead of Akshaya Tritiya helps lock in prices amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility, offering both price protection and better purchase planning. However, with markets remaining unpredictable, prices could soften closer to the festival, and early commitment may impact liquidity. A balanced approach between price certainty and flexibility is key in the current environment.”
Furthermore, adding to the evolving trend, Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO, Tide India, says: "Today, Akshay Tritiya has evolved from being just a tradition to becoming a meaningful investment opportunity. Beyond physical gold, digital gold and silver platforms are gaining traction, offering flexibility to invest in smaller denominations, assured purity, and liquidity, enabling consumers and small businesses to turn festive spending into smarter financial decisions. Increasingly, their focus is shifting towards these investment opportunities, with a growing preference towards digital gold and silver as part of their long-term business financial planning.”
Gold prices in the country are currently hovering around record highs, as shown in the table below:
Commodity
Purity
Price (INR)
Unit
|Gold
|24K
|₹1,52,210
|per 10 grams
|Gold
|22K
|₹1,39,526
|per 10 grams
|Silver
|999 Fine
|₹2,41,460
|per kg
It is a given that prices have dropped from peak levels; however, they remain historically elevated and strong. This makes pre-booking decisions extremely difficult and sensitive to market volatility and accurate timing.
As festive sentiment meets financial awareness, the smarter move this Akshaya Tritiya is not just to buy gold or silver, but to do so professionally based on sound investment principles.
Before you decide on any particular investment scheme or product, it is prudent to take time out, sit down with a certified financial advisor, and discuss your current financial health and long-term economic targets, so you can plan your investments with professional guidance and make your money work for your well-being.
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