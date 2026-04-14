Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Should you pre-book gold and silver jewellery? Prices, risks and 5 smart rules to follow

Don’t blindly trust price-lock schemes: Offers are designed to make individuals buy products and services, and not all of them are designed in a way to protect you on the downside. Make sure that you don’t overpay for the procuring gold and silver, and invest only when rates fall.

Calculate the real cost, not just the gold price: You should not just fall for the rough cost price of gold and silver . In fact, take into account other factors such as making charges, GST, and design premiums, which can cumulatively raise jewellery prices even further. It is the final bill that matters, so be careful about it and decide accordingly.

Choose BIS-hallmarked jewellery only: When you choose BIS-hallmarked jewellery , you receive a purity certification and a clear bill, which safeguard both the resale value and quality of purchase. These basics should be non-negotiable for you at all costs.

Read cancellation terms carefully: Many scheme offers lock your advance or impose fines and deductions if you withdraw your funds. This reduces much-needed flexibility in the current volatile market. So it is imperative to understand the terms of the agreement before opting for any such offers or schemes.