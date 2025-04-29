Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Looking to buy gold on auspicious day? See if Dubai or India gives you better rates

As we near the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, you may be considering buying gold on the occasion. Check here to compare gold prices in Dubai and India to see which gives you better rates after GST and customs duty is added.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated29 Apr 2025, 02:44 PM IST
You may be consider buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya. We compare for you whether Dubai or India gives you better rates this year.
You may be consider buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya. We compare for you whether Dubai or India gives you better rates this year. (Photo: Pexels )

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, is being celebrated tomorrow on April 30, this year.

The term ‘Akshaya’ implies eternal, which remains forever, while ‘Tritiya’ means the third day of Shukla Paksha. As per popular belief, performing auspicious activities on this day is associated with lifelong prosperity, success and good luck. It is also believed that gold bought on Akshaya Tritiya, will only appreciate in value.

The term Akshaya, also means “never decreasing”, and as such signifies new beginnings. In India, people often buy gold as an investment, symbolising perpetual prosperity and abundance. Thus many people choose to buy gold or start something — new business venture, marriage, farm work, enter a new home, etc., on this day.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Why do people buy gold on this day? Why is it auspicious?

Should You Buy Gold This Akshaya Tritiya?

Amid a volatile market, gold seems to be the safe haven investment of choice. According to a study by HDFC Securities, gold has jumped over 68,500 per 10 grams in the past 10 Akshaya Tritiyas (2015-25).

And, over the past year alone, Ventura Securities report showed that the yellow metal has surged 30 per cent from 73,240/10 gm (during Akshaya Tritiya 2024) to current 95,000-96,000 levels.

Experts told Livemint that despite sky-high gold prices, which are hovering around 1 lakh/10 gm, consumer sentiment ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2025 remains strong.

Also Read | Gold prices in your city, April 29: Check in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and more…

Gold prices in India, Today

Gold MCX prices at 9 am on April 29, stood at 95,300/10 gm, down 725/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices up by 556/kg, to 95,908/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 95,530/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am am on April 29. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 87,569/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 96,480/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9 am on April 29, as per the IBA website.

Notably, for retail customers, goods and services tax (GST) is added to the final bill when you buy gold. The GST applied on gold purchases in India is 3 per cent (comprising 1.5 per cent CGST and SGST each). Thus, for gold worth 1 lakh you will shell out 3,000 towards GST.

Also Read | Bitcoin nears $95,000 levels — is a crypto market bull run likely soon?

Gold prices in Dubai — April 29

In Dubai, 24 carat gold is retailing for 98,030/10gm, while 22 carat is worth 89,800/10gm. Add to this the customs duty and making charges if any, and rates in India are much better this Akshaya Tritiya.

Further, there is a limit on how much gold you can legally carry into the country from Dubai. According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Indian travellers can bring up to 1 kg of gold (coins, bars or jewellery) in baggage from Dubai upon staying there for more than six months after payment of custom duty.

  • Men can bring 20 grams of gold, not exceeding 50,000 in value from Dubai to India, in the form of gold bars and gold coins, without paying any customs duty.
  • Women can bring 40 grams of gold not exceeding 1 lakh in value from Dubai to India, in the form of jewellery, gold bars, or gold coins for personal use, without attracting any customs duty.
  • Children under the age of 15 years can bring gold not exceeding 40 grams from Dubai to India, in the form of ornaments, gifts or presents.
  • In case of excess gold, this must be declared and customs duty is applied accordingly. You can check full breakdown here.

Also Read | Duty-free: Here’s how much gold you can bring from Dubai without paying customs

Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya

  • Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings — 5.31 pm on April 29 to 5.41 am on April 30 (duration: 12.11 hours).
  • Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya — Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 08:16 PM to 09:37 PM; and Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 10:57 PM to 03:00 AM, Apr 30
  • On April 30: Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings — 05.41 am to 12.18 pm (duration: 8.30 hours)
  • Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya — Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 10:39 AM to 12:18 PM; and Morning Muhurat (Labha, Amrita) - 05:41 AM to 09:00 AM

Also Read | SC on Pegasus row: Asks ‘What’s wrong if a country is using a spyware’ — details

Gold Prices Better in India — Akshaya Tritiya Offers from Jewellers

  • Tanishq is offering up to 20 per cent discount on making charges for gold.
  • Senco Gold has announced a flat 350 discount on gold rates along with up to 30 per cent off on making charges.
  • MP Jewellers has offered a 300 per gram discount on gold jewellery and a 10 per cent reduction in making charges.
  • PC Chandra Jewellers has declared a 200 per gram discount on gold rates, 15 per cent off on making charges, and a 10 per cent value discount on diamond purchases.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceAkshaya Tritiya 2025: Looking to buy gold on auspicious day? See if Dubai or India gives you better rates
MoreLess
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Money

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.