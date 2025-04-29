Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Looking to buy gold on auspicious day? See if Dubai or India gives you better rates

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, is being celebrated tomorrow on April 30, this year.

The term ‘Akshaya’ implies eternal, which remains forever, while ‘Tritiya’ means the third day of Shukla Paksha. As per popular belief, performing auspicious activities on this day is associated with lifelong prosperity, success and good luck. It is also believed that gold bought on Akshaya Tritiya, will only appreciate in value.

The term Akshaya, also means “never decreasing”, and as such signifies new beginnings. In India, people often buy gold as an investment, symbolising perpetual prosperity and abundance. Thus many people choose to buy gold or start something — new business venture, marriage, farm work, enter a new home, etc., on this day.

Should You Buy Gold This Akshaya Tritiya? Amid a volatile market, gold seems to be the safe haven investment of choice. According to a study by HDFC Securities, gold has jumped over ₹68,500 per 10 grams in the past 10 Akshaya Tritiyas (2015-25).

And, over the past year alone, Ventura Securities report showed that the yellow metal has surged 30 per cent from ₹73,240/10 gm (during Akshaya Tritiya 2024) to current ₹95,000-96,000 levels.

Experts told Livemint that despite sky-high gold prices, which are hovering around ₹1 lakh/10 gm, consumer sentiment ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2025 remains strong.

Gold prices in India, Today Gold MCX prices at 9 am on April 29, stood at ₹95,300/10 gm, down ₹725/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices up by ₹556/kg, to ₹95,908/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,530/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am am on April 29. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,569/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹96,480/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9 am on April 29, as per the IBA website.

Notably, for retail customers, goods and services tax (GST) is added to the final bill when you buy gold. The GST applied on gold purchases in India is 3 per cent (comprising 1.5 per cent CGST and SGST each). Thus, for gold worth ₹1 lakh you will shell out ₹3,000 towards GST.

Gold prices in Dubai — April 29 In Dubai, 24 carat gold is retailing for ₹ ₹98,030/10gm, while 22 carat is worth ₹ ₹89,800/10gm. Add to this the customs duty and making charges if any, and rates in India are much better this Akshaya Tritiya.

Further, there is a limit on how much gold you can legally carry into the country from Dubai. According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Indian travellers can bring up to 1 kg of gold (coins, bars or jewellery) in baggage from Dubai upon staying there for more than six months after payment of custom duty.

Men can bring 20 grams of gold, not exceeding ₹ 50,000 in value from Dubai to India, in the form of gold bars and gold coins, without paying any customs duty.

50,000 in value from Dubai to India, in the form of gold bars and gold coins, without paying any customs duty. Women can bring 40 grams of gold not exceeding ₹ 1 lakh in value from Dubai to India, in the form of jewellery, gold bars, or gold coins for personal use, without attracting any customs duty.

1 lakh in value from Dubai to India, in the form of jewellery, gold bars, or gold coins for personal use, without attracting any customs duty. Children under the age of 15 years can bring gold not exceeding 40 grams from Dubai to India, in the form of ornaments, gifts or presents.

In case of excess gold, this must be declared and customs duty is applied accordingly. You can check full breakdown here.

Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings — 5.31 pm on April 29 to 5.41 am on April 30 (duration: 12.11 hours).

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya — Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 08:16 PM to 09:37 PM; and Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 10:57 PM to 03:00 AM, Apr 30

On April 30: Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings — 05.41 am to 12.18 pm (duration: 8.30 hours)

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya — Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 10:39 AM to 12:18 PM; and Morning Muhurat (Labha, Amrita) - 05:41 AM to 09:00 AM