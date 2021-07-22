Algorithm-based investing is cutting edge, but is it for you?

“When we talk of investing, people often talk about the equity side. But even on the debt side, our algos never had any of the Franklin Templeton funds or the credit risk funds even at the top of their game. The risk management part is often ignored, especially in today’s time when a lot of investors are managing their own portfolios," he said. Mehta, however, is of the opinion that India’s markets are not so deep that investing can completely rely on machine learning. “There’s 95% AI and 5% human factor. So, it is kind of bionic," he said.