Bullish no more: Why Samir Arora decided to exit IT after 25 years7 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 01:26 AM IST
The ace fund manager of Helios Capital says investments were moved into financials and consumer companies
The writing on the wall was clear. And Samir Arora saw it early enough. The founder and fund manager of Helios Capital Management had been bullish on the Indian IT sector for nearly 25 years but decided to steer clear of it early last year. The sector has been facing major headwinds and the outlook isn’t very bright either, at least for now. Blame it on global macro-economic challenges and the US banking crisis.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×