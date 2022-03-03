Aligning your fixed income strategy to the new realities

Collectively, these events have impacted bond markets in India, and are likely to continue to have an impact for some time. The immediate impact of the Union Budget was a sharp increase in yields, with the 10-year government security moving from 6.68% to 6.90%, which effectively meant that the capital values and NAVs of bonds and debt mutual funds were negatively impacted, due to the inverse movement in bond yields and bond prices. This was largely driven by the anticipated government borrowing programme of nearly ₹15 trillion gross, even though the fiscal deficit numbers were broadly in line with estimates at 6.4% of GDP.