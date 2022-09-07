All about disclosures on foreign assets and stock awards in tax return

Given that the financial years of other countries do not exactly align with that of India, the details of the foreign assets (both movable and immovable) need to be provided for the calendar year of a particular financial year. For instance, for FY 2021-22, calendar year 2021 was considered. The individual is required to provide cost (of investment in property, investment in shares) rather than market value. Further, the amounts in foreign currency need to be converted into INR using the telegraphic transfer buying rate of the State Bank of India.