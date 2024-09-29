All about key rules set to change from 1 October: Aadhaar, PPF, LPG, STT on F&O, income tax rules, and more

The transition to October will bring multiple changes in rules and regulations related to income tax, Aadhaar Card, and TDS on mutual funds, rents, and futures and options (F&O). As only a few days are left in the arrival of October, know the key rules changing from next month.

Aadhaar Card rule related to PAN allotment The Centre's decision to discontinue the provision of allowing the mention of the Aadhaar enrollment ID instead of the Aadhaar number will come into effect on October 1. From next month onwards, individuals will no longer need to disclose their Aadhaar enrollment ID in PAN allotment documents and while filing income tax returns.

Change in rules related to post office small saving schemes The new rules for the regularisation of irregular Public Provident Fund (PPF) account, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and other small saving schemes functional via post offices will be implemented from October 1, 2024. The new rules, notified by the Ministry of Finance, deal with the regularisation of accounts opened in the name of minors, multiple PPF accounts, and the extension of PPF accounts by NRIs.

TDS rate changes Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced some changes related to income tax in Union Budget 2024. Some of the changes will be implemented from 1 October. A significant update regarding tax deductions at source (TDS), will come into effect from Tuesday. A TDS of 10% will be applicable on specific central and state government bonds. Additionally, TDS payment with respect to life insurance policy, house rent payment, etc., will be changed from Tuesday.