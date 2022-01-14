All about non-resident external and non-resident ordinary accounts

Suppose, Mitali, a person of Indian origin who moved to the UK five years ago, wants to transfer funds to India for her family’s welfare. Then, for ease of operation, she wants to open joint account in India with her mother who is a resident in India. Which account should she open? According to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) guidelines, a NRI cannot have a bank savings account in India. Hence, Mitali needs to open a NRE / NRO account to transact in India. Also, a NRE joint account can be opened by two NRIs only. Since, she wants her mother, who is an Indian resident, to be joint account holder, Mitali will have to open an NRO account.