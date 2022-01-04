All about retail ownership of the stock market

At the end of December 2019, Indian promoters held the bulk of it (32.2%) followed by foreign promoters (9.8%), i.e. 40% was promoter holding. Foreign institutional investors held 22.2% and the other major owners were the government (8.2%), mutual funds (7.8%), banks, FIs and insurance companies (5.4%) and non-promoter corporates (3.5%). To look at the movement of retail holding of the stock market, at the end of the disturbing correction of January to March 2020, it remained at 8.4% as on end of March 2020. That is, people stoically went through the correction. The extent of retail ownership has been increasing steadily and stood at 9.3% as on end of September 2021, the latest available data point. It is not just the ownership of stocks, there are other indicators of the extent of retail ownership. As of September 2021, the number of active investor demat accounts with CDSL (Central Depository Services Ltd) and NSDL (National Securities Depository Ltd) was 70 million.

