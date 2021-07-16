All about Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

“While the interest returns from the SSY are higher than few other products, you must remember that the Government revises this rate quarterly and the trend has definitely been downward. From the 9.2% interest when this scheme was launched in 2015 to the 7.6% interest now, the reduction has been consistent and it is only expected to reduce over time", explains Deepali Sen, founder partner at Srujan Financial Services LLP.

