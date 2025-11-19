ALL Accor+ Explorer membership: Gold Elite, free nights, 30% dining – Should you take it?

The Accor Group, one of the world’s largest hospitality groups, offers various membership programs to its members. The two significant programs include the Accor Live Limitless (ALL) and ALL Accor+ Explorer.

The ALL program is lifetime free and involves earning and redeeming ALL points for stays and other permissible activities. The program has different membership statuses, each providing various benefits. The ALL Accor+ Explorer is a paid membership program that provides enhanced benefits and complements the ALL program.

In this article, we will explore the features and benefits of the ALL Accor+ Explorer membership, its pricing, and whether you should take it.

Features and benefits Accor has revamped the ALL Accor+ Explorer membership from 1st October 2025, along with revising the annual fees. The program features and benefits include the following.

Two Stay Plus free nights every year: The ALL Accor+ Explorer membership provides two “Buy one get one free” stays per year. The Stay Plus night benefit can be availed of at more than 1,300 participating hotels spanning more than 25 hotel brands across the Asia Pacific region. Each Stay Plus Free night requires a minimum 2-night stay (one paid night + one free night).

The Stay Plus free night benefit is valid for a standard room at participating hotels. The free night benefit applies to the most expensive night booked during the stay. The Stay Plus free night benefit must be booked and redeemed within a member’s subscription year. It means the check-out date must be before or on the last day of the ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.

To use the Stay Plus free night, a member must make an advanced reservation through the ALL website/App or reservation service. The Stay Plus free night benefit does not apply to hotel walk-in bookings.

If the booking is cancelled (as per policy terms), the Stay Plus free night entitlement will be credited back to your membership account. Only one Stay Plus free night benefit can be used per stay. So, to use the two Stay Plus free night benefits, you will need to make two separate bookings.

30% discount on dining and 15% on drinks: A member will receive a 30% discount on the total food bill for a maximum of up to 10 guests per table. If the dining group has 11 to 20 people per table, a 10% discount will be applied to the total food bill. If the dining group has more than 20 people per table, no discount is provided. The dining discount applies to breakfast, lunch, and dinner at 1,600+ participating restaurants in the Asia Pacific region.

A member will receive a 15% discount on beverages at 1,200+ participating bars for a maximum of up to 10 guests.

To avail of the discount on dining and/or drinks, the member must present their valid membership card details on entering the restaurant or upon being seated in the restaurant. The dining and/or drinks discount does not apply to room service, mini-bar, meeting rooms, selections from the kids’ menu, or takeaway orders.

15% discount on stays worldwide: A member gets a 15% discount (member rate) on the best available public rate while booking stays at more than 4,500 participating Accor hotels worldwide. The discount does not apply to promotional, sale, or special package rates. The member rate can be availed on any room type (standard, suite, etc.).

A member can book up to two rooms at the member rate. The member must stay in one of the rooms and personally settle the final bill for both rooms. The stay dates for the second room must be the same as the stay dates for the first room.

The ALL Accor+ Explorer preferential member rates cannot be combined with any ongoing qualified rates, ALL Accor member rates, temporary price promotions, or packaged offers, etc.

Up to 50% discount on hotel stays with Red Hot Rooms: An ALL Accor+ Explorer member can book Red Hot Rooms at discounts of up to 50%. These are exclusive member-only deals and are available across the Asia Pacific. The member can log on to the Accor Plus website to check the Red Hot Rooms on offer and the applicable discount rate. The hotels offering rooms change every month, along with the discount rate.

Gold Elite status in ALL: On joining the ALL Accor+ Explorer program, a member gets 30 Status Nights under the ALL Accor program. With 30 Status Nights, an ALL Accor member will qualify for Elite Gold Status.

The benefits of ALL Accor Gold Status include the following: room upgrades, premium Wi-Fi, reward points for stays, a welcome drink, priority welcome, early check-in or late check-out, guaranteed room availability, and more.

The ALL Accor+ Explorer member gets 30 Status Nights every year on renewal.

Annual fee: The annual fee for the ALL Accor+ Explorer program is Rs. 19,499.

Should you go for it? The ALL Accor+ Explorer membership comes with an annual fee of Rs. 19,499. However, the membership offers many benefits. If a member utilises all or most of the membership benefits, they can get substantial value from it. The answer to whether you should take the membership depends on how many nights you plan to stay at Accor properties in a year.

The two Stay Plus nights themselves can help a member get more value than the annual fee. The discounts of 30% on dining, 15% on drinks, and 15% on stays, as well as up to 50% off on Red Hot Rooms, etc., can deliver substantial value for members who use these regularly. Finally, the Gold Elite status can provide benefits such as room upgrades, early check-in, and late check-out, among others. Thus, if you stay regularly at Accor properties, you may consider going for the ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.

Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached on LinkedIn.

