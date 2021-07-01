IFSC codes and cheque books of erstwhile Syndicate Bank has become invalid from today. Canara Bank had asked the customers of Syndicate Bank to update their bank branch's IFSC code by June 30. "Dear customer, replace e-syndicate cheque book and cheques issued to the third party as validity for presentation expires on 30.06.2021," Canara Bank had said.

How to get new IFSC codes

The new IFSC codes will now begin with CNRB instead of SYNB and 10000 will need to be added to the existing IFSC code number.

The customers can get new codes through the following link: canarabank.com/IFSC.html .

They can get the new codes by visiting the bank branch.

The customers can also contact Canara Bank through the customer care number 18004250018.

"All the IFSC starting with SYNB will be disabled W.E.F 01.07.2021," the bank said.

Why is IFSC code important

The new IFSC codes will be required by the customers for NEFT/RTGS/IMPS transactions.

"We request you to inform the remitters (senders) to use only your new IFSC code starting with "CNRB" while sending NEFT/RTGS/IMPS, from now itself," the lender added.

The bank also announced the discontinuation of the current swift code that is being used by the erstwhile Syndicate Bank customers for foreign exchange transactions.

