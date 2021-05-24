All IFSC codes of this bank will be disabled. Details here

Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda with effect from 1 April 2019. The IFSC and MICR code of these account holders will also change. However, the bank has yet not intimated its customers. "You may however use the old IFSC and MICR codes until intimated by the Bank," BoB has said in FAQs on its website.

