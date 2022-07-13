All that shareholders need to know before attending an e-AGM3 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 12:29 AM IST
- The e-voting platforms of NSDL and CDSL allow share-holders to register for e-voting
It is the annual general meeting (AGM) season. And, shareholders of listed companies can take part in these meetings from the comfort of their homes now. The ministry of corporate affairs has allowed companies whose AGMs are due in 2022 to conduct such meetings through video conferencing or other audio-visual means (OAVMs) till 31 December.