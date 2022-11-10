All you need to know about creating a private trust

Then, you need to decide on the type of trust to be set up. For example, if the purpose is simply succession planning, that is, passing on assets to the next generation, Sonali Pradhan, head of Wealth Planning, Julius Baer India, suggests creating a revocable trust. This way you can keep as much control on the trust as you want during your lifetime. On the other hand, if the objective is to ring-fence your assets from future liabilities or insulate yourself from the possibility of inheritance tax (if re-introduced in India in future), you must set up an irrevocable trust. “By creating an irrevocable trust, you are demonstrating that you have set up a trust for your family and transferred your assets to it and that you are no longer in control of them," adds Pradhan. However, transferring assets to a trust cannot be used as a way to evade any anticipated liabilities. “A two-year cooling period applies after you transfer your assets to a trust as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," says Pradhan. So, if you get any claims within two years, then the trust structure will not hold good for protecting your assets.

