All you need to know about DigiLocker and how to use it

DigiLocker or digital locker provides access to authentic virtual documents. It is a digital document wallet where you can store your documents such as driving licence, PAN card, Voter ID, policy documents, etc. You can upload the documents and keep these safe when you sign up for a DigiLocker account. You get a dedicated cloud storage space that is linked to your Aadhaar number.

The digital locker helps eliminate use of physical documents and enables sharing of e-documents across government agencies via a mechanism to verify the “authenticity" of the documents online.

DigiLocker is an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India Corporation (DIC).

Following these four simple steps will help you open a Digilocker online:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website. You can access the Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in. You can even download the application from the play/app store on your mobile phone. Further, you can use Aadhaar number to create a digital locker account via visiting Digilocker website. Make sure that your current phone number is registered with the Aadhaar number.

Step 2: Click on ‘Sign Up’. Enter your full name, date of birth, mobile number (registered with Aadhaar). Make a security PIN and enter an email ID.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Number. Once you enter your unique 12-digit Aadhaar number, you will get two options – One Time Password (OTP) or Fingerprint - you can use any options to proceed further.

Step 4: User ID creation: Once the process is done, the application will prompt the user to create ‘Username’ and ‘Password’. Enter your desired username and password for ‘Digital Locker’ account and click on the Sign-Up button. After successful account creation, the application will show the ‘Dashboard’ screen of the Digilocker.

Once you log in to your DigiLocker account, you get to view the following sections:

Dashboard: This is the home screen of your DigiLocker account. You can navigate to other sections of DigiLocker from here. The home screen also shows the summary of issued documents and a link to get documents from partners integrated with DigiLocker.

Issued Documents: This section shows a list of URIs (links) of digital documents or certificates issued by the Govt. departments or agencies integrated with DigiLocker.

Uploaded Documents: This section helps you show all the documents which are uploaded by you. You can update the document type and can easily share these uploaded documents with others.

Shared Documents: This section helps you show the list of documents which you have shared with others.

Activity: This section helps you keep a log of all the activities performed by you in DigiLocker account. The log includes details about activities such as file upload, download, share, etc.

Issuers: This section helps you provide the lists of departments and agencies that are registered with DigiLocker as issuers. If these departments have issued any document/certificate to you, it will appear in the form of a URL (link) in your 'Issued Documents' section.

Benefits of DigiLocker

Customer benefits: The Digilocker will drive a reduction in costs, elimination of customer complaints relating to non-delivery of policy copy, improved turnaround time of insurance services, faster claims processing and settlement, reduction in disputes, frauds, etc. Some of the other benefits are:

One can save important documents anytime and from anywhere.

One can authenticate document, legally on a par with originals.

One can easily share documents with others.

Faster service delivery - Government benefits, employment, financial inclusion, education, health.

Agencies benefits: Besides policy holders, agencies and organisations will also get the benefit from Digilocker. Here are some of the ways how it helps agencies:

Reduced administrative overhead: The process reduces the administrative overhead by minimizing the use of paper and curtailing the verification process.

The process reduces the administrative overhead by minimizing the use of paper and curtailing the verification process. Digital Transformation: It provides trusted issued documents. Issued documents available via DigiLocker are fetched in real-time directly from the issuing agency.

Secure document gateway: It acts as a secure document exchange platform like payment gateway between the trusted issuer and trusted Requester/Verifier with the consent of the citizen.

Real-Time verification: It provides a verification module enabling government agencies to verify data directly from issuers after obtaining user consent.

(With inputs from DigiLocker website)

