All you need to know about filing a deceased kin’s ITR6 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 12:44 AM IST
- ITR can be filed by the deceased’s legal heir by registering on the Income Tax portal
Nothing is certain except death and taxes, goes a famous quote by Benjamin Franklin in 1789. And so, as long as income is generated, there will be taxes to be paid—even after death. After an individual dies, the representative of the deceased —either the legal heir or the executor of the deceased’s will— shall have to file income tax return (ITR) on behalf of the deceased.