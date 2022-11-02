All you need to know about filing a deceased kin’s ITR

“If you miss the due date for tax filing, then you can file a belated return, just as you would do for yourself if you missed the deadline. The legal heir is responsible for paying the tax and penalty, fine or interest. However, his liability would be limited to the extent of the assets inherited from the deceased," says Brahma. What happens if you go past the belated return deadline too? According to Brahma, then the return can no longer be filed voluntarily by the legal heir and it has to be filed at the time of assessment, if initiated by the tax department.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}