All you need to know about government bonds purchase

Yes. At present the most common route for retail investors to buy government bonds is government securities (gilt) mutual funds. These are mutual funds which in turn invest in government securities. However, such funds charge an expense ratio which slightly reduces the return that investors get. Apart from gilt funds, retail investors can purchase government bonds by registering themselves on stock exchanges for non-competitive bids. In this route, you do not need a stock broker and can submit your order directly through the exchange. You do need a demat account to hold the bonds however. Finally investors can purchase government bonds through stock brokers by participating in the non-competitive bidding window. What ‘non competitive’ means is that the yield is determined through the bids of institutional investors and retail investors are allotted the bonds at the market-determined yield.