All you need to know about home insurance

Flexible valuation: Home insurance provides you the flexibility to choose between three types of cover. One, on an agreed value basis, where the loss is settled by the insurer on the value of the property or content agreed by the insured at the time of purchasing the insurance policy. Two, reinstatement basis, where the insurer will settle the loss by replacing the damaged property or item with a new one. Three, indemnity basis where the insured will get the compensation as per the market value of the house or item damaged after deduction for wear and tear.