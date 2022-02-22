All you need to know about ‘interest-only’ home loans

In terms of taxation, since there is no principal repayment during the interest-only period, deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh under section 80C of the Income Tax (IT) Act for the principal portion of the EMI will not be available in such period. The interest amount (up to ₹2 lakh in case of self-occupied property) can continue to be claimed as a deduction under section 24 of the IT Act. In case, interest-only EMI is paid for the under-construction property, the interest amount is allowed as a deduction in five equal installments after the construction is completed.