All you need to know about new tax filing system

In the old system, tax was paid on the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL)-run website which would issue a challan number that had to be quoted in returns. In the new system, taxpayers will eventually be able to make payments on the tax filing website itself so that the amount immediately shows in the returns. The range of methods through which people can pay their taxes will also be expanded to cover debit cards, credit cards, net banking and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). People will be able to pay from their accounts in any bank.