All you need to know about systematic transfer plans

Every STP transfer is considered a redemption from the source fund and reinvestment in the target fund. The redemption of mutual fund units from a source fund attracts capital gains tax in the hands of an investor. Withdrawal from a debt scheme before three years will be considered as a short-term capital gain and will be taxed at your income tax slab rate. The long-term capital gains on debt funds are taxed at a flat rate of 20% after indexation. In the case of equity funds, the short-term capital gains realized on redeeming units before one year are taxed at a flat rate of 15%, and the long-term capital gains exceeding ₹1 lakh a year attracts tax at 10%.

