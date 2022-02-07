All you need to know about taxes on gifts and the exceptions

For non-resident Indians (NRIs), the government had clarified that they have to pay taxes on gifts received under Section 56, which lays down rules for gifting taxation. Further, in terms of compliance, a resident gift-giver has to deduct tax at the rate of 30% while giving a gift to an NRI. The same exemptions apply to NRIs. For instance, if you send ₹55,000 to your NRI brother, you don’t have to deduct TDS and the receiver doesn’t have to pay tax in India as exclusion under the relative rule will get applied. However, while gifting to an NRI friend, you will have to deduct TDS and the friend has to pay tax.