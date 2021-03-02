All you need to know about the taxation of sovereign gold bonds

Gold bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of Indian on behalf of the government. These bonds are considered one of the best ways of investing in gold in digital form. Apart from the benefit of potential appreciation in gold prices, these bonds offer a fixed interest of 2.5% on the invested amount to the investors. The interest is paid semi-annually. So, if you are planning to invest in gold bonds, it is important that you understand how your gains and interest income from gold bonds will be taxed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}