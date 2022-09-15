All you want to know about Foreign Currency Non Resident (FCNR) account

Any person who is an Indian Citizen and a non-resident under FEMA can open an FCNR account. Moreover, non-Indian Citizen and Person of Indian Origin are also allowed to open the FCNR account. Both these categories of persons are collectively referred to as NRI under FEMA. The FCNR account can be opened in single or joint names but in case of joint account the joint holder also needs to be an NRI. Your relatives are allowed as joint account holder on “former or survivor basis". Like other bank accounts, you can appoint nominee for your FCNR account and the nominee need not be an NRI. The FCNR account can be opened with money transferred in foreign currency through banking channel outside India or by transfer from your NRE account or any other FCNR account or by way of a cheque drawn on any bank account maintained in foreign currency. It can also be opened by tendering traveller cheques or foreign currency while travelling to India.