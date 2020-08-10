Allocation to NPS slows down in June quarter

“In April-July period, withdrawal has been around ₹62 crore. The total inflow in the period is about ₹30,000 crore. Withdrawal has happened from all sectors, across government and private firms. This is also because of the launch of covid special partial withdrawal scheme in NPS, which was allowed by us to enable customers to withdraw up to 25% from their funds invested with us. Last year, the withdrawals were lower during April-July. In EPFO, about ₹33,000 crore was withdrawn," said Bandyopadhyay.