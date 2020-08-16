Alternative assets are not for everyone

Rishad Manekia, founder and managing director, Kairos Capital, a wealth management firm, said that alternative investments are not suitable for most investors. “An investor should ensure that he has sufficient funds kept aside separately for emergencies, as well as have a sufficient corpus or be on the path to accumulate enough funds for other goals like retirement, children’s education and buying a house. Once all these goals are properly planned for, they can consider alternatives," he said. They should also be aware that some of these, like cryptocurrency, are untested and, therefore, it is possible for investors to lose their entire investment, Manekia added.