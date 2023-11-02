Alternative assets can offer better returns. Should you invest in them?
Liquidity has to be a major consideration while investing in alternative assets.
Imagine having a meal in your favourite restaurant. You start with appetizers, then go to the main course and end the meal with some wonderful dessert. Now think of your investment portfolio as this meal. The appetizers are like investing in direct equities, your main course is akin to investing in mutual funds and think of your dessert as ‘alternative assets’.