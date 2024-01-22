Sebi releases consultation paper in a bid to enhance trust in AIFs. Details here
The alternative investment fund (AIF) industry has grown over the past few years, with the investments rising to ₹3.5 lakh crore as on September30, 2023. The markets regulator proposes an approach that addresses the concerns while facilitating the ease of doing business at the same time.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a consultation paper to enhance trust in the alternative investment funds (AIF) ecosystem to facilitate ease of doing business measures.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message