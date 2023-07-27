What should Alternative Investment Funds bring to your portfolio?1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) are a popular choice for high net worth individuals and family offices in India, but investors should carefully consider the asset allocation and performance track record before investing. AIFs are best suited for hard-to-access assets or strategies that require specialized knowledge and skills. Real estate, stressed assets, and private equity are examples of asset classes that work well with AIFs. Investors should also look for experienced investment management teams and ensure there is no overlap with existing portfolios. Seeking advice from a qualified investment advisor is recommended to navigate the complex AIF market.
Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have become part of portfolios of most high net worth individuals (HNI) and family offices. As per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the total amount raised by AIFs was ₹8.3 trillion, as of 31 March. Even though it is a relatively new asset class, the low entry barriers have resulted in the proliferation of funds of all hues. So how should you be thinking about investing in these and evaluating performance of these funds. Let’s start with asset allocation first.
