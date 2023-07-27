What should Alternative Investment Funds bring to your portfolio?

If it goes through the first filter, then dig deeper. Track record and experience are critical. Generally, these assets require specialized skills and the talent therefore resides in key persons within the investment management teams. Look for team consistency and cohesion. Look also for teams’ commercial alignment with the performance outcome of the fund. This is critical as these products tend to have long lock-ins and you want the management team to be there to achieve targeted outcomes. Then, there are other factors like the vintage of funds and matters relating to related party transactions, etc., all of which needs to be checked out. This is the reason why market regulator Sebi has rightfully put in a minimum requirement of ₹1 crore commitment amount which may be raised further.