Alternative investment funds: Dispelling myths and unlocking potential
Summary
- With ₹12 trillion in commitments, AIFs remain underutilized, held back by myths about risk and liquidity, despite their growing potential and diversification benefits.
Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) in India have achieved a significant milestone, crossing an estimated ₹5 trillion in funds raised, with investment commitments surpassing nearly ₹12 trillion as of September. Despite this growth, AIFs represent just about 5% of India's GDP, a stark contrast to an approximately 50% in the US and around 10% in the UK, underlining immense growth potential.