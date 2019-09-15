Mumbai: On 12 September, Altico Capital India Ltd, a real estate lender, failed to pay around ₹20 crore worth of interest on an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) that was due to Mashreq Bank a UAE based financial institution. Altico was downgraded from AA- to B by CARE Ratings on the same day. A downgrade below BBB constitutes a drop below investment grade. On the following day, 13 September, Altico Capital’s long term issuer rating was downgraded to ‘D’ by India Ratings and Research.

Mutual Funds have a collective exposure of about ₹538 crore to the Altico according to data from Rupeevest through paper such as non-convertible debentures (not ECBs). Out of this, UTI Credit Risk Fund has a 200 crore exposure or about 5.69% of assets and Reliance Ultra Short Duration Fund has a ₹150 crore exposure or 4.61% of scheme assets. The balance exposure of around ₹188 crore is held by Fixed Maturity Plans (FMPs) of UTI Mutual Fund and Reliance Mutual Fund.

UTI Mutual Fund announced the creation of a side pocket (segregated portfolio) in lieu of the downgraded debt on 13 September in UTI Credit Risk Fund. Investors holding the segregated portfolio will be paid money once there is recovery in the troubled debt. They cannot redeem these units before such recovery except by selling their units on a stock exchange. Also, no fresh investor can enter the side pocket which will have a separate NAV. However existing and fresh investors can freely enter and exit the main (non segregated) portfolio.

Reliance Mutual Fund suspended inflows into Reliance Ultra Short Duration Fund on 13th September. The fund house had previously amended the Scheme Information Documents of several of its open ended debt funds to insert an enabling provision for side pocketing. However this entailed giving investors a 30 day exit load free window period which is set to expire on 24 September. The Trustees of Reliance Mutual Fund have approved the creation of a side pocket in Reliance Ultra Short Duration Fund with effect from 25 September in relation to the Altico default, after the exit load free period expires.

While the implementation of side pockets is a welcome sign since it allows existing investors to exit without taking a loss, the investors in FMPs do not benefit from it. The segregated portfolio created by UTI Mutual Fund is limited to UTI Credit Risk Fund. The one proposed by Reliance Mutual Fund is limited to Reliance Ultra Short Duration Fund. This effectively means that investors in the FMPs of the two AMCs will have to bear any losses arising out of the recent defaults if they are not recouped by the time the FMP matures.