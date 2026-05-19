How alumni health plans differ from individual insurance policies

Kapil Mehta
4 min read19 May 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Most affinity plans cover pre-existing diseases from day one, while some impose a waiting period of up to 12 months.
Summary
Alumni or affinity health plans are a supplement, not a substitute, for your primary cover.

A college senior called recently with a practical problem. He had suffered a cardiac episode some years ago and was finding it difficult to now increase his health cover. Every insurer he approached either declined or imposed permanent exclusions on cardiac conditions. His existing individual policy was capped. Our alumni association had just launched a group health plan. Should he join?

I told him yes, immediately.

A week later, another friend called with what seemed like a similar question. He had a robust individual policy with a sum insured of 1 crore. The alumni plan was cheaper. Should he switch?

I told him absolutely not.

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Both calls, a week apart, illustrate how alumni or affinity health plans work—what they offer, and where they fall short.

What affinity plans are

Alumni and professional association health plans are group insurance policies structured for individual purchase. Because the insurer is covering an entire group rather than assessing each person separately, the economics change significantly. No medical tests are required at entry. No one is turned away on health grounds. Most affinity plans cover pre-existing diseases from day one; a few apply a waiting period of up to 12 months. Either way, you know coverage is coming. That certainty is the crucial difference from individual insurance, where a serious pre-existing condition can mean a permanent exclusion or outright refusal.

Affinity plans can also offer benefits that standard individual policies do not. Some include waivers for birth defects, others for self-harm related treatment, covers that are difficult to find in retail products. The group’s collective bargaining can produce terms that an individual buyer simply cannot negotiate on their own.

For someone like my first friend—older, with a documented cardiac history—this is valuable. He can layer additional coverage on top of his existing individual policy at terms no individual underwriter would offer. Affinity plans fill the gap that individual insurance cannot reach.

What affinity plans are not

They are not a substitute for individual insurance.

An important protection in the individual health policy is the moratorium clause. Under the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) regulations, after five continuous years of an individual policy, an insurer can reject a claim only by demonstrating fraud. That protection is weaker in group plans because these are renegotiated annually between the institution and the insurer.

Renewal itself is guaranteed in individual policies. Lifelong. In an alumni plan, your coverage exists only as long as the institution maintains the programme. If the association decides the scheme has become too expensive, switches insurers, discontinues it, or if too few alumni sign up, coverage can end. At that point, you may be older and less insurable than when you first enrolled, and entering a fresh individual policy will mean new waiting periods and possible exclusions.

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There is also the question of what happens when the primary policyholder passes away. In an individual family policy, coverage continues seamlessly for all other members. In affinity plans, this is less straightforward—the surviving family may need to create a new login, navigate administrative requirements, and may need to pay a premium for the deceased member. This is an area worth clarifying before you rely on an affinity plan as your primary cover.

On portability, individual policies allow you to move your cover—with full continuity of waiting period credits—to other insurers. Alumni plans may not offer this.

There are other differences. Individual policies typically accumulate a no-claim bonus, adding to your sum insured each claim-free year at no extra premium. Individual policies can also include a restore benefit, which reinstates your sum insured if it is exhausted during the year, a free-look period during which you can review and return the policy, and a grace period for payment. Affinity plans typically do not offer these benefits, or do so only in a restricted way.

Your premium in an individual policy is determined by your own age and the insurer’s age-wise claim experience. In an affinity plan, it depends on what the membership claims in a given year. A bad year for the group means higher premiums for everyone at renewal, regardless of individual experience.

The right way to use both

For my first friend, the alumni plan solved a real problem. It gave him access to cover that individual underwriting had effectively closed off. He now carries both, using the alumni plan to extend his total coverage beyond what individual insurers would provide.

Also Read | The health insurance trilemma: who pays, who earns, who saves

For my second friend, the cheaper premium would have cost him something more valuable—accumulated moratorium protection and guaranteed renewal rights.

The alumni plan is a useful supplement, and a particularly important one, for those who cannot obtain individual cover at adequate levels because of age or existing health conditions. But it works best alongside an individual policy rather than in place of one.

The individual policy, the one that cannot be cancelled, that becomes harder to challenge with every passing year, and that travels with you to any insurer, is a long-term asset worth protecting.

Kapil Mehta is a co-founder of SecureNow Insurance Broker.

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