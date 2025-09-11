Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank renew partnership to enhance co-branded credit card

Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank announced the renewal of their long-term partnership for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, that is used by over 5 million customers. Since its launch in 2018, the card has redefined digital payments through simple, transparent rewards.

Starting October 11, 2025, the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will reduce the forex markup on international transactions. This credit card will continue to offer its signature benefits of 5 percent unlimited cashback on shopping and travel bookings via Amazon Pay for Prime members, while non-Prime members will continue to receive 3 per cent unlimited rewards.

With these features, the card evolves from a rewarding everyday credit card to being your travel companion — delivering greater value across both daily spends and travel experiences.

Speaking on the development, Mayank Jain, Director, Credit and Lending, Amazon Pay India said, “Our over 5 million valuable customers have consistently enjoyed unlimited cashback, zero joining and annual fees, and seamless redemption. We remain dedicated to innovating on behalf of our customers and strengthening rewards in categories that matter most—from everyday essentials to now travel.”

Vipul Agarwal, Head, Cards and Payment Solutions, ICICI Bank, said, “We have observed a rise in travel among Indian customers, along with a growing demand for rich reward propositions and flexible redemption options. By reducing forex mark up, we are strengthening the card’s appeal for digitally savvy users seeking smarter ways to pay.”

More value on travel i) Reduced forex markup: Now only 1.99% (previously 3.5%) on international transactions

ii) 5% unlimited cashback on travel bookings (flights and hotels) via Amazon Pay for Prime members

iii) 3% unlimited cashback on travel bookings (flights and hotels) via Amazon Pay for Non-Prime Members

Current benefits i) No annual or joining fees

ii) Unlimited 5% cashback on Amazon shopping (excluding Gold Coins) for Amazon Prime members

iii) Unlimited 3% cashback on Amazon shopping (excluding Gold Coins) for Non-Prime members