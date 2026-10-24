Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: No joining fee, no annual charges — Cashback, Prime benefits and rewards on orders

The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card is a lifetime-free credit card for customers who are into consistent shopping on Amazon India and utilise Amazon Pay extensively. This is a credit card issued by ICICI Bank in association with Amazon and Visa.

It is an offering that comes with cashback opportunities on eligible purchases, with no joining or annual fee. This write-up is dedicated towards discussing its key features and charges as of 24 October 2026.

Let us discuss these aspects in detail to help aspiring applicants better understand the essential features, basic eligibility criteria, and the documents required to apply for this credit card.

Things you will need to apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Indian citizen with a minimum age of 21 Salaried employee with a monthly income of at least ₹ 30,000 Self-employed individual with a monthly income of at least ₹ 30,000 It is an invite program only; for complete details, check the official website. What are the documents required to secure this credit card? The basic documentation needed is discussed as follows:

Proof of identity Proof of address Income Proof What are the cashback and rewards on purchases The card offers cashback depending on the shopping platform and the cardholder’s Prime membership status.

Spending category Cashback Amazon India purchases for Prime members 5% Eligible Amazon India purchases for non-Prime members 3% Amazon Pay partner merchants 2% Other eligible purchases 1%

Note: These features are illustrative only. For complete details refer to the official website

Now, do note that Non-Prime cardholders earn 2% on specified digital products, gift cards and services instead of the standard 3% Amazon shopping cashback. Earnings are credited automatically to the cardholder’s Amazon Pay balance within 2 working days of the billing cycle’s completion. Furthermore, cashback has no expiry date, no overall earning cap and no minimum redemption requirement.

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Still, it is important to keep in mind that exclusions do apply. Transactions involving fuel, rent, taxes, gold and other precious metals, and eligible EMI purchases do not earn cashback. Customers should therefore understand the applicable rules and check the bank's latest terms for a complete list of exclusions.

Applicable fees and prime benefits The card has no joining fee or annual fee. It also charges 3.75% per month on amounts withdrawn via the ATM. Furthermore, if only the minimum due is paid, the holder must pay 3.75% interest per month. For late bill payments, a fee is charged ranging from ₹100 to ₹1300.

Further, the following features are also provided with the card:

Lower forex mark-up at 1.99% on international spends. Unlimited reward points upto 5% on Amazon purchases* Unlimited reward points of 1% on all other spends* 1% Surcharge waiver for all fuel purchases Note: For complete details, refer to the official website.

Amazon Prime membership is separate and may require a subscription fee. The card offers higher cashback to eligible Prime members but does not itself provide free Prime membership. The card is available through an invite-only programme. Applicants must meet ICICI Bank’s eligibility requirements and complete its verification process.

For frequent Amazon shoppers, the card can provide meaningful savings without recurring card fees. However, customers should compare its cashback benefits with their spending habits, seek professional guidance from a certified financial advisor before applying for the credit card and make sure that they pay their outstanding balance in full by the due date to avoid interest costs.