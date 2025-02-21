Amazon is one of the most popular e-commerce websites through which you can easily purchase your desired products in just one click and it will be delivered to your doorstep quickly. If you want exclusive rewards every time you make a purchase on Amazon, you can consider getting an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

However, before you consider applying for this co-branded credit card, you must understand the features, eligibility and required documents so that you can compare and get the best deal which suits your pocket.

Key features of Amazon Pay ICICI credit card Activation benefits: 3-month complimentary Amazon Prime membership.

100% cashback (up to ₹ 200) on Amazon shopping.

200) on Amazon shopping. 20% cashback (up to ₹ 100) on electricity bill payments.

100) on electricity bill payments. 50% cashback (up to ₹ 50) on prepaid recharges.

50) on prepaid recharges. 25% cashback (up to ₹ 450) on postpaid bill payments.

450) on postpaid bill payments. 25% cashback (up to ₹ 200) on DTH recharges.

200) on DTH recharges. 50% cashback (up to ₹ 500) on broadband bill payments.

500) on broadband bill payments. 10% cashback (up to ₹ 250) on gas cylinder payments.

250) on gas cylinder payments. 1-month EazyDiner Prime membership.

Cashback benefits: Amazon purchases: 5% for Prime members, 3% for non-Prime users.

5% for Prime members, 3% for non-Prime users. Flights & hotels on Amazon: 5% for Prime members, 3% for non-Prime users.

5% for Prime members, 3% for non-Prime users. Amazon gift cards & e-books: 2% cashback for all users.

2% cashback for all users. Amazon Pay partner merchants: 2% cashback.

2% cashback. Non-Amazon merchants spend: 1% cashback.

1% cashback. International transactions: 1% cashback. Additional benefits: No joining or annual fee

Fuel surcharge waiver: 1% waiver at all fuel stations in India (fuel purchases do not earn rewards).

1% waiver at all fuel stations in India (fuel purchases do not earn rewards). No-cost EMI: Available on Amazon purchases above ₹ 3,000 with 3 or 6 months tenure options. Eligibility criteria for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card Note: The eligibility criteria may vary depending on your overall credit profile. Hence, for the latest updates visit the bank’s website.

Age requirement: 18 years and above.

Income criteria: Minimum ₹ 25,000 per month (for ICICI Bank existing customers)

25,000 per month (for ICICI Bank existing customers) Minimum ₹ 35,000 per month ( for Non-ICICI Customers) Documents required for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card Note:The bank may require additional documents based on your overall credit profile and the bank’s policies.

Address proof (any one): Aadhaar Card

Driving License

Passport

Voter ID

PAN Card (Mandatory) Income proof (any one): Latest salary slips

three-month bank statements

most recent ITR

Form 16 Steps to apply for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card Via ICICI Bank website: Navigate to the ‘Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card’ page under ‘Products’.

Click on ‘Apply Now’.

You will be redirected to Amazon website to check your eligibility and proceed with the application.

Once you complete the application process, a ready-to-use digital card is issued instantly.

The physical card is sent via courier after approval which may take a few business days. Note: You can apply for the credit card only if you have an Amazon account.

In conclusion, co-branded credit cards are a wise choice only if you want to get specific rewards on your favourite brands. However, if you are looking for more dynamic usage of your credit card, you can explore other options available in the market so that you can choose a card which aligns with your lifestyle better.