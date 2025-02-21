Amazon is one of the most popular e-commerce websites through which you can easily purchase your desired products in just one click and it will be delivered to your doorstep quickly. If you want exclusive rewards every time you make a purchase on Amazon, you can consider getting an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.
However, before you consider applying for this co-branded credit card, you must understand the features, eligibility and required documents so that you can compare and get the best deal which suits your pocket.
Note: The eligibility criteria may vary depending on your overall credit profile. Hence, for the latest updates visit the bank’s website.
Age requirement: 18 years and above.
Note:The bank may require additional documents based on your overall credit profile and the bank’s policies.
Note: You can apply for the credit card only if you have an Amazon account.
In conclusion, co-branded credit cards are a wise choice only if you want to get specific rewards on your favourite brands. However, if you are looking for more dynamic usage of your credit card, you can explore other options available in the market so that you can choose a card which aligns with your lifestyle better.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.